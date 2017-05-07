loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HST 5d AUTO 159 BHP

Rottendon Common £11,990 11990.00GBP

Rottendon Common, Essex
United Kingdom

£11,990
Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Audio System - Branded Alpine, Body Coloured Bumpers, Carpet Mats - Front And Rear, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control - Automatic With Air Filtration, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, Leather Pack, Mirrors External - Electric, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Unspecified, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Spare Wheel - Unspecified, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Sun Visor, Sunroof Electric - Glass Tilt/Slide Rear, Telephone Equipment - Unspecified, Tinted Glass - Rear Windows, Upholstery Leather, Washer Jets - Heated

  • Ad ID
    9828
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Year
    2009
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

