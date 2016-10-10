loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 S 4x4 5dr Auto

Hinckley £9,500 9500.00GBP

V12 Sports and Classics
Hinckley, LE103DJ, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

£9,500
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 S 4x4 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 80680 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black

Metallic Black, AA INSPECTED PLUS AA 3 MONTH WARRANTY, 1 owner, Last serviced on 10/10/2016 at 71,762 miles, 5 seats, Service History, The Specification Includes: 16'' Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cd Stereo System, Adjustable Terrain Settings, Hill Descend, Automatic/ Tiptronic Gearbox, And Much More, Value Financing Options Available, Great Value, Fixed Prices., 9,500 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    20417
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    80680 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
