LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 S 5dr

Romney Marsh £6,995 6995.00GBP
Millfield Motor Company
Romney Marsh, TN299LX, Kent
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 Td4 S 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 99000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Silver
6 months tax, Full service history, 6 speed gearbox, full body styling, upgrade alloys, climate control, privacy glass, excellent reliability, full service history, comprehensive warranty, full pdi & service. 5 seats, Metallic Silver, Millfield Motor Company, The Small Garage with a BIG Reputation.,
