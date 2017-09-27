loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 S 5dr

Romney Marsh £6,995 6995.00GBP

Millfield Motor Company
Romney Marsh, TN299LX, Kent
United Kingdom

£6,995
Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 Td4 S 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 99000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Silver

6 months tax, Full service history, 6 speed gearbox, full body styling, upgrade alloys, climate control, privacy glass, excellent reliability, full service history, comprehensive warranty, full pdi & service. 5 seats, Metallic Silver, Millfield Motor Company, The Small Garage with a BIG Reputation.,

  • Ad ID
    25217
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    99000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
