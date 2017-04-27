LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 S Manual

High Peak £7,495 7495.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
6 Speed Manual, Full Service History, Black Cloth Interior, Air Conditioning, 17 Inch Alloy Wheels with Full Sized Alloy Spare, Front Foglamps, Remote Central Locking/Alarm, CD Player, Twin Front and Side Airbags, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Rubber Floormats, Power Steering. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover freelander 2200cc td4 s manual blue 6-speed alloy-wheels airbag air-con cloth fsh power-steering warranty 2007 british 4wd suv
