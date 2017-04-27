loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 S Manual

Get an Insurance Quote

High Peak £7,495 7495.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£7,495
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

6 Speed Manual, Full Service History, Black Cloth Interior, Air Conditioning, 17 Inch Alloy Wheels with Full Sized Alloy Spare, Front Foglamps, Remote Central Locking/Alarm, CD Player, Twin Front and Side Airbags, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Rubber Floormats, Power Steering. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

Accessories

land-rover freelander 2200cc td4 s manual blue 6-speed alloy-wheels airbag air-con cloth fsh power-steering warranty 2007 british 4wd suv

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9656
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    88000 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on