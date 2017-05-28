loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 SE 2014

Milton Keynes £16,995 16995.00GBP

Station Road,, Swanbourne.
Milton Keynes, MK17 0SR, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

£16,995
car description

2014/64 Land Rover Freelander 2.2 TD4 SE, 28577 miles, Loire Blue with Almond Leather Interior, One Owner, 6 Speed Manual, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Radio/CD Audio with USB, Automatic Climate Control, Daytime Running Lights, Electric Folding Mirrors, Heated Front Windscreen, Privacy Glass, Full Sized Alloy Spare Wheel, New Tyres All-round, This car has been known to us since it was new, Purchased by the owner at our local Land Rover dealership in Aylesbury and always maintained by them. This car was purchased with a Stratstone 5 year service plan expiring 09/2019 which we understand is transferable to the new owner. The car retains all Manuals, History File with all the invoices and 2 keys, In Excellent Original Condition Inside and Out. Please See www.markrobinsvehicles.co.uk for more information and pictures.

Accessories

ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Alarm Alloy Wheels Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Climate Control Colour Coded Cruise Control Driver Airbag Elec Folding Mirrors Electric Windows Four Wheel Drive Front Arm Rest Front Parking Sensors Full Main Dealer SH Full Size Spare Wheel Heated Door Mirrors Heated Seats Immobiliser Isofix System Leather Interior Multi Function Steering Wheel Passenger Airbag Power Assisted Steering Radio Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Seat Height Adjustment Service Indicator Side Airbags Six Speed Gearbox Spare Key

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10197
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    28/05/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    28557 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    2.2 TD4 SE
