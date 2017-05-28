LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 SE 2014

car description

2014/64 Land Rover Freelander 2.2 TD4 SE, 28577 miles, Loire Blue with Almond Leather Interior, One Owner, 6 Speed Manual, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Radio/CD Audio with USB, Automatic Climate Control, Daytime Running Lights, Electric Folding Mirrors, Heated Front Windscreen, Privacy Glass, Full Sized Alloy Spare Wheel, New Tyres All-round, This car has been known to us since it was new, Purchased by the owner at our local Land Rover dealership in Aylesbury and always maintained by them. This car was purchased with a Stratstone 5 year service plan expiring 09/2019 which we understand is transferable to the new owner. The car retains all Manuals, History File with all the invoices and 2 keys, In Excellent Original Condition Inside and Out. Please See www.markrobinsvehicles.co.uk for more information and pictures.