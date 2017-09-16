loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 SE 5d 159 BHP

Get an Insurance Quote

Merthyr Tydfil £6,999 6999.00GBP

Empressive Motor Company
Merthyr Tydfil, CF482SR, Mid Glamorgan
United Kingdom

£6,999
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 SE 5d 159 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 94418 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

**** FREELANDER **** Just in! This Stunning 2008 Land Rover FreeLander TD4 2.2 Finished In Metallic Grey! • 94418 Miles • Manual • Diesel • Half Leather • heated Seats • Cruise Control • Bluetooth • Sat-Nav • Auto Lights • 4X4 • parking Sensors • Sun Roof • Front Heated Screen • AUX • Roof Rack • Alpine Speakers • Electric Mirrors • Remote Central Locking • HPI Clear • 12 Months MOT • 6 Months Warranty *** Own this car from just £34 per week with no deposit *** *** Representative APR 10.9% - Terms & Conditions Apply *** No Deposit Finance Available - Part Exchange Welcome! We accept 9 out of 10 applications. Drive away today! To Complete Our 2 Minute Finance Application Please Click The Link Below http://www.empressivemotorcompany.co.uk/finance.php !! Drive away today! For more information, visit our website www.empressivemotorcompany.co.uk, call us on 01685 721777 or message us on Facebook!

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    19431
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    94418 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on