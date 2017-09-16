loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 SE 5d 159 BHP

£5,999 5999.00GBP

Tyneside Autostop
NE35HE, Tyne and Wear
United Kingdom

£5,999
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 SE 5d 159 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 98132 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: BLUE

EXCELLENT CONDITION, DIESEL, 4X4, SERVICE HISTORY - This car will come with a service (if required) and a 3 Months warranty. We can extend this warranty with WMS group for longer periods of 6 months to 2 years for an addition cost. Please see call for further information and prices. This car can be viewed at Tyneside Autostop, NE3 5HE or call to arrange a test drive. Finance available at competitive rates. We also consider part exchanges.,Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Rear, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Spare Wheel, Speakers - Nine, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Sunroof Electric, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Upholstery Cloth/Leather, Windscreen Wiper

  • Ad ID
    19456
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    98132 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
