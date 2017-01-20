loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 SE 5DR 2007

Downham Market £6,495 6495.00GBP

39 Park Lane, Downham Market
Downham Market, PE38 9SH, Norfolk
United Kingdom

£6,495
Landrover Freelander 2 in metallic grey with full leather interior, HSE SPEC, in excellent condition inside and out, genuine miles with service history with invoices and service stamps in the book, former lady owner, HSE spec with all the extras including full heated leather seats, electric seats, cruise control, sat nav and panoramic electric roof, looks and drives great, just been serviced, 12 months mot, all cars are pre delivery inspected for piece of mind, viewing is essential, with our finance partners Close Brothers Motor Finance, we accept any part exchange regardless of condition or age, drive away insurance available, nationwide delivery can be arranged, parts and labour warranty included in sale, all cars are hpi clear with up to date certificate, viewings and test drives are welcome but please call first as not all cars are stored on site, we are a fully vat registered limited company, please read our 5 star Autotrader reviews, all major debit and credit cards accepted. we are consumer credit licensed with low rate finance options available, same day finance arranged

3 Month Warranty Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels Auto Lights AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Autochanger Central Locking Climate Control Colour Coded Cruise Control Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Electric Roof Four Wheel Drive Front Arm Rest Heated Front Screen Heated Seats HPI Clear Metallic Paint Multi Function Steering Wheel Panoramic Sunroof Rain Sensor Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking SatNav Six Speed Gearbox Traction Control

  • Ad ID
    7756
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    20/01/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    115000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Engine Model
    2.2 TD4 SE 5DR
