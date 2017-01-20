LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 SE 5DR 2007

car description

Landrover Freelander 2 in metallic grey with full leather interior, HSE SPEC, in excellent condition inside and out, genuine miles with service history with invoices and service stamps in the book, former lady owner, HSE spec with all the extras including full heated leather seats, electric seats, cruise control, sat nav and panoramic electric roof, looks and drives great, just been serviced, 12 months mot, all cars are pre delivery inspected for piece of mind, viewing is essential, with our finance partners Close Brothers Motor Finance, we accept any part exchange regardless of condition or age, drive away insurance available, nationwide delivery can be arranged, parts and labour warranty included in sale, all cars are hpi clear with up to date certificate, viewings and test drives are welcome but please call first as not all cars are stored on site, we are a fully vat registered limited company, please read our 5 star Autotrader reviews, all major debit and credit cards accepted. we are consumer credit licensed with low rate finance options available, same day finance arranged