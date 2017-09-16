loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 SE Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Bury £6,490 6490.00GBP

V2L Ltd
Bury, BL95BJ, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

£6,490
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 Td4 SE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 84260 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

'07' plate Landrover Freelander SE TD4, 2.2 diesel, Automatic, 4x4, Estate, in Blue Metallic, and in very good condition throughout, good spec including, 18 Inch Alloys, Beige Half Leather Seats, Electric Drivers seat, Heated front Seats, Heated windscreen, Cruise, Auto Lights and Wipers, 2 Sunroofs, Climate Air Con, 6Cd Stereo, Front and Rear Parking sensors, Towbar. Service History Recorded at 12, 23, 31, 40, 53, and 67035 miles. Viewings and Test drives Welcome. Finance, Part Exchange, Nationwide Delivery and RAC Warranty (with Free Breakdown) available at extra cost . Out of hours please call 07801 736 472.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17650
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    84260 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on