LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 SE Auto

'07' plate Landrover Freelander SE TD4, 2.2 diesel, Automatic, 4x4, Estate, in Blue Metallic, and in very good condition throughout, good spec including, 18 Inch Alloys, Beige Half Leather Seats, Electric Drivers seat, Heated front Seats, Heated windscreen, Cruise, Auto Lights and Wipers, 2 Sunroofs, Climate Air Con, 6Cd Stereo, Front and Rear Parking sensors, Towbar. Service History Recorded at 12, 23, 31, 40, 53, and 67035 miles. Viewings and Test drives Welcome. Finance, Part Exchange, Nationwide Delivery and RAC Warranty (with Free Breakdown) available at extra cost . Out of hours please call 07801 736 472.