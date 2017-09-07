LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 SE Auto

High Peak £17,995 17995.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Automatic Gearbox, Genuine Low Mileage, One Owner From New with Full Landrover Service History, Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Screen, Reverse Parking Sensors, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels with New Falken Tyres and a Full Sized Alloy Spare, Rear Privacy Glass, CD Player with DAB Radio and iPod/USB Connectivity, Bluetooth Hands Free System, Front Foglamps, Terrain Response System, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Front and Rear Floormats, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Electric Heated Power Folding Mirrors. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Mopnths MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover freelander 2200cc td4 se automatic silver 1-owner alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats ipod parking-sensor privacy-glass warranty 2014 hands-free mp3 leather black-interior british 4wd suv dark-interior
