loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 SE Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

High Peak £17,995 17995.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

To get an insurance quote on this car call:
01707622736 01707622736
£17,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Automatic Gearbox, Genuine Low Mileage, One Owner From New with Full Landrover Service History, Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Screen, Reverse Parking Sensors, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels with New Falken Tyres and a Full Sized Alloy Spare, Rear Privacy Glass, CD Player with DAB Radio and iPod/USB Connectivity, Bluetooth Hands Free System, Front Foglamps, Terrain Response System, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Front and Rear Floormats, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Electric Heated Power Folding Mirrors. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Mopnths MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

Accessories

land-rover freelander 2200cc td4 se automatic silver 1-owner alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats ipod parking-sensor privacy-glass warranty 2014 hands-free mp3 leather black-interior british 4wd suv dark-interior

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15843
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    23000 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on