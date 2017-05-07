loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 SE Manual;

Get an Insurance Quote

High Peak £5,995 5995.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£5,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

6 Speed Manual, 2 Owners From New with Full Landrover/Hallam Bros Service History, Front and Rear Lamp Guards, Insa Turbo Mud Terrain Tyres ****DUE SOON ****

Accessories

land-rover freelander 2200cc td4 se manual grey 6-speed 2007 british 4wd suv

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9824
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    177000 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on