LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 SE Tech 4x4 5dr

£18,270 18270.00GBP

L306YW,
United Kingdom

£18,270
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 SE Tech 4x4 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 23199 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black

Metallic Black, 1 Owner, HDD Hard Disk Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control with Air Filtration, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Aid, 19in Alloy Wheels 10 spoke, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Front Rain Sensor - Windscreen Mounted, Single USB IPOD Connectivity / DAB Radio / Meridian Audio System, Volumetric Alarm, Grained Leather Seats. The Northwest??s No. 1 for used cars with over 1000 cars on site. Vehicles are HPI clear with warranted mileage & undergo a 120-point mechanical check. Expert buyers handpick the highest quality cars, which are price checked daily. Low rate finance, no deposit required, cash back & more for your part-exchange. Relaxed atmosphere with unbeatable customer service. Test-drives available. Drive away today! Call our contact team, or live chat on our website. Find us at the end of the M57/M58 near Switch Island on Dunnings Bridge Road opposite Sefton Retail Park (Satnav L30 6YW), or visit www.motorrange.co.uk. Open Mon-Fri 9am-8pm, Sat 9am-6pm, Sun 10-6pm, Save, Choose, Change at Motor Range!, 18,270

  • Ad ID
    23242
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    23199 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
