LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 XS 4x4 5dr

Ammanford £9,990 9990.00GBP
Richard Safadi Ltd
Ammanford, SA183QS, Dyfed
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 XS 4x4 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 99000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
Black, 2 owners, Satellite navigation, Heated seats, Cruise control, Parking Aid-Front, Parking Aid-Rear, Climate Control Automatic / Air Filtration, Cruise Control, 17in 5 Spilt Spoke Alloy Wheel Style 2, Remote central locking, Alcantara and Napoli Leather, Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Drivers and Front Passengers One-Touch Open/Close, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Height and Recline and Passengers Recline, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Alarm System - Perimetric, Audio System - Alpine Branded, with Radio and Single CD Player, MP3 Disc Compatibility, Auxiliary Input, Driver Information Centre. 5 seats, ** CARMARTHENSHIRE's No 1 PRE-OWNED VEHICLE SPECIALISTS **, 9,990
