LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 XS 5d 150 BHP

Accessories

This vehicle comes fully serviced, with a 6 MONTHS renewable warranty,12 Months M.O.T, Fully prepared ready for 12 months hassle free motoring. LRC 4X4 Limited are a Specialist Used Land Rover Dealer with over 45 years experience in all aspects of Sales, Service & Repairs of the Land Rover Brand. Finance Available and Part-exchange welcome. We are Open Mon to Fri from 8am to 5.30pm, Saturday from 10.30am to 4:00pm. Sunday is by Prior Appointment Only. Call us now on 01260 273672 to discuss your requirements.,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Knee - Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Audio System - Branded Alpine Dolby Pro. II (XS), Audio System Digital Radio DAB, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Finish - Silver Element, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Headlamps - Automatic, Heated Front Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Leather Pack, Leather Steering Wheel, Metallic Paint, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Navigation System with Touch Screen and TMC, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Parking Aid-Front, Parking Aid-Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Privacy Glass to Rear of B Post, Rain Sensor, Rear Wash/Wipe - Rear, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Seat Heated - Front, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats - Napoli Leather(TD4 XS/SE), Sound Processor, Spare Wheel - Full Size 18in Alloy, Spare Wheel, Speakers - Nine, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Sun Visor, Traction Control System, Tyre Repair Kit, Upholstery Cloth/Leather, Washer Jets - Heated, Windscreen Wiper, XS Style Pack