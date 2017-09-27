LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 XS 5d 159 BHP

Gateshead £8,495 8495.00GBP
Gateshead,
Tyne and Wear
United Kingdom
ONE OWNER. FULL SERVICE HISTORY. 8 Stamps In The Service Book. Services At 9157. 18,192. 27,951. 38,023. 50,917. 60,568. 70,345. 81,078. 17'' Alloy Wheels With Brand New Tyres. Half Leather Interior Black With Blue Cloth Centres. Front And Rear Parking Sensors. Chrome Side Bars. Chrome Mirror Caps. Cruise Control. Bluetooth Telephone Connection. Climate Control. Adjustable Driving Settings To Suit Terrain. Alpine Sound System Upgrade. Auto Lights. Auto Wipers. Comes With 2 Keys. 3 Months Gold Cover Warranty. 12 Months Platinum Cover Available From £299. Low Rate Finance And Part Exchange Available Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Unspecified, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Spare Wheel -
