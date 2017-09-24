loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 XS 5d 159 BHP

Wellington £5,995 5995.00GBP

AS Motors
Wellington, TA219RF, Somerset
United Kingdom

£5,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 XS 5d 159 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 145000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Cambelt Replaced - 2 Owner, Front & Rear Park Assist, Tow Pack All Vehicles Include Warranty.......Here at AS Motors, We Have Probably the Largest Selection of 4x4 Vehicles in the Area!! Easy to find just 300yds from Jct.26 M5 Wellington - Easy Parking too,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Knee - Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front &amp; Rear Curtain, Alarm - Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Audio Pack, Automatic Climate Control Upgrade, Body Coloured Bumpers, Branded Alpine - in Dash 6CD/MP3/9 Speakers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Head Restraint - Row 2, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Luggage Cover, Metallic Paint, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid-Front, Parking Aid-Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Seat Height Adjustment - Electric Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Spare Wheel - Temporary, Speakers - Nine, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio/Cruise Control, Telephone Equipment, Upholstery Cloth/Leather

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24662
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    145000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
