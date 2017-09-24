LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 XS 5d 159 BHP

Accessories

Cambelt Replaced - 2 Owner, Front & Rear Park Assist, Tow Pack All Vehicles Include Warranty.......Here at AS Motors, We Have Probably the Largest Selection of 4x4 Vehicles in the Area!! Easy to find just 300yds from Jct.26 M5 Wellington - Easy Parking too,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Knee - Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm - Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Audio Pack, Automatic Climate Control Upgrade, Body Coloured Bumpers, Branded Alpine - in Dash 6CD/MP3/9 Speakers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Head Restraint - Row 2, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Luggage Cover, Metallic Paint, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid-Front, Parking Aid-Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Seat Height Adjustment - Electric Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Spare Wheel - Temporary, Speakers - Nine, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio/Cruise Control, Telephone Equipment, Upholstery Cloth/Leather