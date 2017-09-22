loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 XS 5d AUTO 150 BHP FACELIFT SAT NAV LEATHER SIDE STEPS FSH

£11,490 11490.00GBP

SUV 4x4 Ltd
LS237FR,
United Kingdom

£11,490
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 XS 5d AUTO 150 BHP FACELIFT SAT NAV LEATHER SIDE STEPS FSH Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 67000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: GOLD

4WD. FACELIFT MODEL. SATELLITE NAVIGATION. SIDE STEPS. STUNNING GOLD MET WITH PART BLACK LEATHER TRIM. ELECTRIC HEATED SEATS. CRUISE CONTROL. 17 INCH ALLOYS. COLOUR CODED TRIMS. PARKING SENSORS. BLUETOOTH PREP. CLIMATE CONTROL. TRIP COMPUTER. R/CD PLAYER. MFSW. MOT 08/18. FULL SERVICE HISTORY. FCA FINANCE APPROVED DEALER. TEL 01937 849492. SUV 4X4 CENTRE IS A LARGE INDOOR SECURE SHOWROOM WITH A HUGE CHOICE OF UP TO 200 SUVS 4X4S AND CREW-CAB PICK-UPS IN GROUP STOCK MOST AVAILABLE WITH FREE 2 YEAR WARRANTY AND 12 MONTHS FREE AA COVER, MINIMUM 30 MINUTES NOTICE REQUIRED TO VIEW..THORP ARCH ESTATE WETHERBY LS23 7FR TEL: 01937 849492 FCA APPROVED COMPARE OUR PRICE WHY PAY MORE? £200 ADMIN FEE ONLY PAYABLE BY SOME 3RD PARTY BROKERS E.G. CAR FINANCE 247 CUSTOMERS,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Knee - Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front &amp; Rear Curtain, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Heated Front Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Rear Wash/Wipe - Rear, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Sound Processor, Spare Wheel, Speakers - Nine, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Sun Visor, Traction Control System, Tyre Repair Kit, Upholstery Cloth/Leather, Washer Jets - Heated, Windscreen Wiper

  • Ad ID
    23888
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    67000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
