LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 XS 5dr 2007

Downham Market £5,995 5995.00GBP
39 Park Lane, Downham Market
Downham Market, PE38 9SH, Norfolk
United Kingdom
MORE PICTURES COMING SOON, Landrover Freelander 2 XS in metallic silver with half leather interior, looks and drives great, genuine miles with 7 services in the book with a service just been done, high spec XS model with cruise control, front and rear parking sensors and half leather seats, this 4x4 is in great condition inside and out, viewing is essential, we are consumer credit licensed with low rate finance options available, same day finance arranged with our finance partners Close Brothers Motor Finance, we accept any part exchange regardless of condition or age, drive away insurance available, nationwide delivery can be arranged, parts and labour warranty included in sale, all cars are hpi clear with up to date certificate, viewings and test drives are welcome but please call first as not all cars are stored on site, we are a fully vat registered limited company, we have been rated as a five star Auto Trader Dealer, please read our 5 star Autotrader reviews, all major debit and credit cards accepted.
3 Month Warranty Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alcantara Upholstery Alloy Wheels Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Cruise Control Electric Windows HPI Clear Metallic Paint Multi Function Steering Wheel New MOT Upon Sale Remote Locking Service History Warranted Mileage
