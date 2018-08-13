loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 XS 5dr Auto

Hook £5,995 5995.00GBP

PAW Cars Sales Ltd
Hook, RG279DZ, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£5,995
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 XS 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 105000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Blue

Blue, 4 owners, LAND ROVER FREELANDER2, 2.2 TD4 XS, DIESEL CAR, 105 000 MILES WITH SERVICE HISTORY, SIX STAMPS IN THE SERVICE BOOK, DIESEL CAR, PEARL BLUE METALIC, MOT TILL 13/08/2018, HPI CLEAR, ON BOARD COMPUTER, ELECTRIC WINDOWS FRONT AND REAR, ELECTRIC HEATED MIRRORS, 2x KEY, HPI CLEAR, HALF CREEM LEATHER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, PAS MULTI AIR BAGS, CD PLAYER WITH AUX IN PUT SOCKET, AIR CONDITIONING, 17'' ALLOY WHEELS, REMOTE CENTRAL LOCKING, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS, ALARM, EXELLENT CONDITIONE INSIDE AND AUTSIDE, PLEASE VISIT WEBSIDE TO SEE MORE 4x4 CARS, MORE THAN 80 CARS IN STOCK, PX WELCOME, TO ARRANGE A VIEWING, PLEASE CALL AND MAKE APPOINTMENT, LOCATED IN HOOK, JUNCTION 5, M3, 5,995

  • Ad ID
    23249
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    105000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
