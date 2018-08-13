LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 XS 5dr Auto

Accessories

Blue, 4 owners, LAND ROVER FREELANDER2, 2.2 TD4 XS, DIESEL CAR, 105 000 MILES WITH SERVICE HISTORY, SIX STAMPS IN THE SERVICE BOOK, DIESEL CAR, PEARL BLUE METALIC, MOT TILL 13/08/2018, HPI CLEAR, ON BOARD COMPUTER, ELECTRIC WINDOWS FRONT AND REAR, ELECTRIC HEATED MIRRORS, 2x KEY, HPI CLEAR, HALF CREEM LEATHER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, PAS MULTI AIR BAGS, CD PLAYER WITH AUX IN PUT SOCKET, AIR CONDITIONING, 17'' ALLOY WHEELS, REMOTE CENTRAL LOCKING, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS, ALARM, EXELLENT CONDITIONE INSIDE AND AUTSIDE, PLEASE VISIT WEBSIDE TO SEE MORE 4x4 CARS, MORE THAN 80 CARS IN STOCK, PX WELCOME, TO ARRANGE A VIEWING, PLEASE CALL AND MAKE APPOINTMENT, LOCATED IN HOOK, JUNCTION 5, M3, 5,995