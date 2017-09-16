loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 XS 5dr Diesel Manual

£13,999 13999.00GBP

Jim Reid Vehicle Sales
AB510TH, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom

£13,999
car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 XS 5dr Diesel Manual Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 41639 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Ref: 32 This Freelander was returned to us as part exchange by one of our loyal customers, having been sold to all its previous owners by us from new. Land Rover have built a solid car in the Freelander. It provides comfort, performance and safety in one great looking package. Heated seats, Parking Sensors, Electric windows and Sat Nav are amongst some of the extras in this car. Come in and see it for yourself or call 01467 634000 for more information,All Wheel Drive, Multi-Media Colour Display, Satellite Navigation, 18'' Alloys, Air Conditioning, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Front Heated Window, Side Steps, Terrain Mode Selector, Touch Screen Interface, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Lights On, Iso-Fix Seat, Onboard Computer, Tow Bar, Traction Control, Alarm, CD Player, Electric Folding Wingmirror, Electric Wingmirrors, Front Fog Lights, Full Electric Windows, Half Leather Interior, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Privacy Glass, Alloy Wheels, Central Locking, Front Heated Seats, Trip Computer,

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    18098
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    41639 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
