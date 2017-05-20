loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander 2.2 TD4 XS 5dr

Harrogate £17,950 17950.00GBP

Harrogate, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£17,950
SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC with FULL BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER. Ideal compact 4x4 very compitant tow car at home with your touring caravan with excellent economy combined 50 mpg (manufacturers data). Your comfort on is catered for with sumptious leather , heated seats, climate control, Meridian premium sound system, electric drivers seat, electric windows, voice activated controls, Bluetooth phone. Your driving on the grand tour is assisted by the Touch screen Navigation centre serving all of Europe, cruise control, terrain response function to cover uneven ground , ice and snow, loose ground and sand and hill descent control, halogen headlamps, LED running lights , front and rear parktronic. The compact size and easy handling make the Freelander a good option also for the school run and supermarket shopping !

land-rover freelander 2200cc td4 xs 5-door black 4wd bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats leather metallic sat-nav 2014 hands-free british suv

  • Ad ID
    10040
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    41200 mi
