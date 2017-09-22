loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 XS 5dr

Paisley £11,498 11498.00GBP

Arnold Clark Fiat (Paisley)
Paisley, PA34AR, Renfrewshire
United Kingdom

£11,498
car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 XS 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 45250 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Navigation system with TMC, Cold Climate Pack - Freelander 2, Clearview Pack - Freelander 2, Front Parking Aid, Cruise control, Automatic headlights + automatic windscreen wipers, Personal telephone integration system with bluetooth, Alarm, Body coloured bumpers, Curtain airbags, ESP, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Traction control, Trip computer, Rear parking aid, Diesel particulate filter

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23908
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    45250 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
