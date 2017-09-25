loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 XS 5dr

£10,998 10998.00GBP

Arnold Clark Volkswagen/MG (Rutherglen)
G731AE,
United Kingdom

£10,998
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 XS 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 56191 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey

Alarm, Body coloured bumpers, Cruise control, Curtain airbags, ESP, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Traction control, Trip computer, Cruise control, PAS, Service interval indicator

  • Ad ID
    24704
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    56191 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
