LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 XS 5dr

Welwyn Garden City £15,000 15000.00GBP
Grange Land Rover Welwyn Garden City
Welwyn Garden City, AL71UT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 XS 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 40376 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Santorini Black
Personal telephone integration system with bluetooth, Cruise control, PAS, Rear parking aid, Digital clock, Driver information module, Navigation system with TMC, Service interval indicator, Auxiliary Audio Jack, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, Clearview Pack - Freelander 2, Design pack - Freelander 2,Our Land Rover Freelander 2 has low mileage and only 2 previous owners. Call 01793 467995 today to arrange your test drive.
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...