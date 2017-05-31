loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 XS 5dr

Welwyn Garden City £15,000 15000.00GBP

Grange Land Rover Welwyn Garden City
Welwyn Garden City, AL71UT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£15,000
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 XS 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 40376 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Personal telephone integration system with bluetooth, Cruise control, PAS, Rear parking aid, Digital clock, Driver information module, Navigation system with TMC, Service interval indicator, Auxiliary Audio Jack, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, Clearview Pack - Freelander 2, Design pack - Freelander 2,Our Land Rover Freelander 2 has low mileage and only 2 previous owners. Call 01793 467995 today to arrange your test drive.

  • Ad ID
    10903
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    40376 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2200
  • Engine Model
    2200
