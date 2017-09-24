loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 XS 5dr- SUV 5 Seats

Bristol £16,612 16612.00GBP

Carbase - Bristol
Bristol, BS59PJ, Bristol
United Kingdom

£16,612
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 XS 5dr- SUV 5 Seats Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 31278 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

1 Owner From New With Service History (3 Stamps - Last At 24k Miles) - The Freelander 2 Offers Unique Adaptability, It's Both Smart In The City And Tough In The Country - Fitted With

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24354
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    31278 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

