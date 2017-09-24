LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 XS 5dr- SUV 5 Seats

Bristol £16,612 16612.00GBP
Carbase - Bristol
Bristol, BS59PJ, Bristol
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 XS 5dr- SUV 5 Seats Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 31278 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey
1 Owner From New With Service History (3 Stamps - Last At 24k Miles) - The Freelander 2 Offers Unique Adaptability, It's Both Smart In The City And Tough In The Country - Fitted With
