Land Rover Freelander 2.2 TD4 XS 6 Speed

£12,990 12990.00GBP
United Kingdom
Ebony Black Facia leather trim, electric front seats, heated seats, electric lumbar support (driver's seat), automatic climate control, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone integration, enhanced sound system, 17in Style 2 alloy wheels, 6-speed manual gearbox, front & rear parking aid, electric windows front and rear, electric heated folding mirrors, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, Terrain Response 4WD programmes, Roll Stability Control (RSC), trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, ESP traction control, privacy glass, auto-dim rear view mirror, rain sensor, halogen signature headlamps, headlamp washer, heated windscreen washing system, front fog lamps, loadspace cover, Anniversary Pack, Two owners, full service history
land-rover freelander 2200cc td4 xs 6-speed black 4wd abs alloy-wheels airbag bluetooth cruise-control esp fsh heated-seats heated-windscreen leather manual parking-sensor privacy-glass sat-nav traction-control 2010 hands-free british suv
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...