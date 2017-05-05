loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander 2.2 TD4 XS 6 Speed

£12,990 12990.00GBP


Ebony Black Facia leather trim, electric front seats, heated seats, electric lumbar support (driver's seat), automatic climate control, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone integration, enhanced sound system, 17in Style 2 alloy wheels, 6-speed manual gearbox, front & rear parking aid, electric windows front and rear, electric heated folding mirrors, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, Terrain Response 4WD programmes, Roll Stability Control (RSC), trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, ESP traction control, privacy glass, auto-dim rear view mirror, rain sensor, halogen signature headlamps, headlamp washer, heated windscreen washing system, front fog lamps, loadspace cover, Anniversary Pack, Two owners, full service history

  • Ad ID
    9782
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    32000 mi
