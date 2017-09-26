loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 XS Auto *HURRY, THESE SELL FAST*

Get an Insurance Quote

Gloucester £9,490 9490.00GBP

Nick King Car Sales (Gloucester)
Gloucester, GL25DB, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

£9,490
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 Td4 XS Auto *HURRY, THESE SELL FAST* Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 72317 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini black

Accessories

Vehicle is located at our CINDERFORD Branch. Postcode GL14 3JB. For More Information Or To Arrange A Test Drive Please Call Will on 01594 826580 or 07484903459 ABS, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Audio Remote Control, Body Coloured Bumpers, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Drivers Airbag, Electric Door Mirrors, Electrically Adjustable Drivers Seat, Electrically Adjustable Passenger Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Half Leather Seats, Headlight Washers, Heated Door Mirrors, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Immobiliser, Passenger Airbag, Power Steering, Radio/CD, Rear Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Reverse Parking Aid, Side Airbags, Steering Wheel Rake Adjustment, Steering Wheel Reach Adjustment, Telephone, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Professionally Valeted. Approved Dealer Of ZUTO / CAR FINANCE 247 and CLOSE MOTOR FINANCE. Any Part Exchange Taken. All Credit / Debit Cards Accepted. Platinum All Component Cover Extended Warranties Available Providing Nationwide Coverage. For More Information Please Visit Us At www.kingscarsales.co.uk. We Have Been Established 15 Years / Have 2 Branches and Over 150 Cars Always In Stock .....,

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24988
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    72317 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on