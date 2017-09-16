loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 XS

Get an Insurance Quote

Derby £7,795 7795.00GBP

Technicar Derby Ltd
Derby, DE223AZ, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£7,795
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 Td4 XS Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 83800 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, 4 Wheel Drive, Climate Control, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Cruise Control, Immobiliser, Half Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels, Radio/CD Player, Electric Adjustable Front Seats, Reverse Parking Sensors, Service History.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    20419
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    83800 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on