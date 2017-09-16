LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 XS

Derby £7,795 7795.00GBP
Technicar Derby Ltd
Derby, DE223AZ, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 Td4 XS Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 83800 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: GREY
Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, 4 Wheel Drive, Climate Control, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Cruise Control, Immobiliser, Half Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels, Radio/CD Player, Electric Adjustable Front Seats, Reverse Parking Sensors, Service History.
