LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 XS Manual

High Peak £7,850 7850.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
6 Speed Manual, Black leather Interior, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, 17 Inch Alloy Wheels with Recent New Bridgestone Tyres, and a Full Sized Spare, Electric Seats, Auto Headlamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Front Foglamps, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Electric Heated Power Folding Mirrors, Rear Headphone Sockets, Genuine Floormats, Detatchable Towbar with 13 Pin Electrics. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover freelander 2200cc td4 xs manual black 6-speed alloy-wheels black-leather cruise-control parking-sensor tow-bar warranty 2007 leather black-interior british 4wd suv dark-interior
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...