loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 XS Manual

Get an Insurance Quote

High Peak £7,850 7850.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£7,850
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

6 Speed Manual, Black leather Interior, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, 17 Inch Alloy Wheels with Recent New Bridgestone Tyres, and a Full Sized Spare, Electric Seats, Auto Headlamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Front Foglamps, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Electric Heated Power Folding Mirrors, Rear Headphone Sockets, Genuine Floormats, Detatchable Towbar with 13 Pin Electrics. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

Accessories

land-rover freelander 2200cc td4 xs manual black 6-speed alloy-wheels black-leather cruise-control parking-sensor tow-bar warranty 2007 leather black-interior british 4wd suv dark-interior

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15286
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    80000 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on