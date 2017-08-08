LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 XS SAT NAV 1 OWNER F.SH CLEAN CAR 2010

Warrington £5,995 5995.00GBP
Newhaven, Chapel Lane, Rixton, Warrington
Warrington, WA3 6HF, Cheshire
United Kingdom
2010 10 Land Rover Freelander 2.2 TD4 XS 4x4 5dr Black With Clean Half Leather Trim, Good Spec, Sat Nav, E/Windows and Mirrors, Alloys, Computer, Park Aid, Remote Locking, Cruise, Multi Airbags, Heated Seats, Heated Screens, 2x keys, 1 Owner From New, Good Service History, Very Clean Car Throughout, For Detailed Info Please Contact Chris 0161 777 6333 / 07768 055655
