loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 XS SAT NAV 1 OWNER F.SH CLEAN CAR 2010

Get an Insurance Quote

Warrington £5,995 5995.00GBP

Newhaven, Chapel Lane, Rixton, Warrington
Warrington, WA3 6HF, Cheshire
United Kingdom

£5,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

2010 10 Land Rover Freelander 2.2 TD4 XS 4x4 5dr Black With Clean Half Leather Trim, Good Spec, Sat Nav, E/Windows and Mirrors, Alloys, Computer, Park Aid, Remote Locking, Cruise, Multi Airbags, Heated Seats, Heated Screens, 2x keys, 1 Owner From New, Good Service History, Very Clean Car Throughout, For Detailed Info Please Contact Chris 0161 777 6333 / 07768 055655

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15348
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    08/08/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    120000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    2.2 TD4 XS SAT NAV 1 OWNER F.SH CLEAN CAR
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on