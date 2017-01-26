loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4e HSE 10 2010

Stafford £12,990 12990.00GBP

Tollgate Court,, Tollgate Drive,, Stafford,
Stafford, ST16 3HS, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

£12,990
We are pleased to offer this fantastic Freelander 2 in the high HSE Spec. Great specification including Sat Nav and Panoramic Roof. First Registered 15/04/10. Only one owner since new. 6 Service Stamps, 2 new rear tyres.;;Elec. Sunroof - Sliding Fr. Glass/Fixed Panoramic, Navigation System with Touch Screen and TMC, Parking Aid-Rear, Climate Control Auto./Air Filtr./Quality Sensing, Parking Aid-Front, Seat Heated - Front, Cruise Control, Air-Conditioning, 18in 12-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Audio System Digital Radio DAB, Rain Sensor, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Computer (Driver Information System), Upholstery Leather, Alarm, Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Heated Front Screen. 5 seats, Silver.;;2 Keys. We can e-mail high quality pictures of this vehicle on request. Viewing is by appointment only.;;Included in the price is a 6 Months Warranty Wise "Platinum" warranty. This cover is the highest level of cover available anywhere in the UK for vehicles up to 8 years old and 80,000 miles. It has been designed by Quentin Willson himself and offers a bespoke level of cover specifically designed for your age and mileage of vehicle, and has the following highlights:;- Unlimited Repairs up to the retail value of your car.;- Recoverywise Assistance is administered by The AA;- Free Rental Car in the event it is needed.;- Covered for wear and tear;;Warranty Options: 6 Months Warranty: Included;12 Months: GBP 119;24 Months: GBP 395;36 Months: GBP 645;;Finance Available;;Contact Us: Sales@AutolineBespoke.co.uk;01785 223050 (Mon - Fri Only);07885 408617

  • Ad ID
    7812
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    26/01/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    48011 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Model
    2.2 TD4e HSE 10
