LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2 Diesel SW 2.2 SD4 XS 5dr Auto

Droitwich £17,990 17990.00GBP

Listers Land Rover Droitwich
Droitwich, WR99AY, Worcestershire
United Kingdom

£17,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2 Diesel SW 2.2 SD4 XS 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30004 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Loire Blue

Accessories

Land Rover Freelander 2 Diesel SW Finished in Loire Blue Specification Includes Leather, Almond grained, 17'' alloy wheels, Dual power heated foldback mirrors, Engine: SD4 (190PS), Exterior badging: 'SD4 XS', Heated front windscreen, Instant Mobility System, 6-speed automatic transmission, ATC (high) + ACCF + Pollen, Front/rear Armrest Pack, Paint finish: metallic, 'Nutmeg' carpet, Front floor carpet mats, Hi-line audio system, Park Distance Control - front, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    22274
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    30004 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

