LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2 Diesel SW 2.2 SD4 XS 5dr Auto

Droitwich £17,990 17990.00GBP
Listers Land Rover Droitwich
Droitwich, WR99AY, Worcestershire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2 Diesel SW 2.2 SD4 XS 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30004 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Loire Blue
Land Rover Freelander 2 Diesel SW Finished in Loire Blue Specification Includes Leather, Almond grained, 17'' alloy wheels, Dual power heated foldback mirrors, Engine: SD4 (190PS), Exterior badging: 'SD4 XS', Heated front windscreen, Instant Mobility System, 6-speed automatic transmission, ATC (high) + ACCF + Pollen, Front/rear Armrest Pack, Paint finish: metallic, 'Nutmeg' carpet, Front floor carpet mats, Hi-line audio system, Park Distance Control - front, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)
