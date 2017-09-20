LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2 Diesel SW 2.2 TD4 HSE 5dr Auto

Droitwich £18,990 18990.00GBP
Listers Land Rover Droitwich
Droitwich, WR99AY, Worcestershire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2 Diesel SW 2.2 TD4 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31491 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Loire Blue
Land Rover Freelander 2 Diesel SW Finished in Loire Blue Specification Includes Leather, Ebony 'Napoli', Exterior badging: 'TD4 HSE', Privacy glass, Variant: Freelander 2 TD4 (150PS) 'HSE', 18'' 10-spoke alloy wheels, 6-speed automatic transmission, Paint finish: metallic, Full size spare wheel, Front floor carpet mats, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front side airbags, HDD Navigation System
