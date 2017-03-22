LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2 HSE 2.2 SD4 190 AUTOMATIC 5 DR 4X4. FULL SERVICE HISTORY. LEATHER. SAT NAV. PAN ROOF. 12 2012

car description

...NEW STOCK COMING SOON... AN EXCELLENT CAR WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY. DVD SAT NAV. ELECTRIC GLASS PANORAMIC ROOF. LEATHER. 1 PRIVATE OWNER + MAIN DEALER. PARKING SENSORS. This car comes with a full service history - 3 at the Land Rover main dealer and 2 by an independent garage. Supplied with supporting invoices. Last completed in December 2016. Continental tyres fitted all round. Only one private owner plus the main dealer. Santorini black metallic with full black leather interior. DVD satellite navigation. Electric glass tilt and slide panoramic sunroof. Front and rear acoustic parking sensors. 2 stage heated front seats. Electrically operated seats, drivers side with memory. Bluetooth. Cruise control. Alpine sound system. 19" 11 spoke alloy wheels with locking wheel nuts. Side steps. RDS Radio with 6 CD player and auxiliary input. Privacy glass. Dual climate control. Heated screen. Auto lights and wipers. Automatic dimming rear view mirror. Heated, folding electric door mirrors. Piano black fascia inlays. Multi function leather steering wheel. Removable tow bar. Hill Descent Control. All terrain system. Boot spoiler. Front and rear centre armrests. Headlamp wash. Drivers information system. Mudflaps. Split folding rear seats. Multiple airbags. ISO fix. Front fog lights. Electric windows. Carpet floor mats. Remote central locking with alarm and immobiliser. 12v power point. Cupholders. 4WD. 2 keys. Fantastic condition. HPI checked and clear. Finance arranged. 0121 457 7644 www.incentivecars.co.uk