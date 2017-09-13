loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander 2

Bridgnorth £19,984 19984.00GBP

Bridgnorth, Shropshire

£19,984
Jonathan Howells
car description

SD4 SE TECH AUTO, 12 MONTHS NATIONAL WARRANTY. ABS, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Audio Remote Control, Body Coloured Bumpers, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Drivers Airbag, Electric Door Mirrors, Folding Rear Seats, Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seat, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Immobiliser, Leather Seats, Passenger Airbag, Power Steering, Radio/CD, Rear Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Reverse Parking Aid, Satellite Navigation, Service Indicator, Side Airbags, Steering Wheel Rake Adjustment, Steering Wheel Reach Adjustment, Telephone, Traction Control, Trip Computer

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15860
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    20144 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2014
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    73
