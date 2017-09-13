Land Rover Freelander 2

Bridgnorth £18,484 18484.00GBP
Bridgnorth, Shropshire
SD4 XS , 12 MONTHS NATIONAL WARRANTY, SATELLITE NAVIGATION, FULL BLACK LEATHER HEATED SEATS, REAR PARKING SENSORS, CRUISE CONTROL, MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, AUX & USB CONNECTIONS, BLUETOOTH PHONE PREPARATION, RETRACTABLE MIRRORS, DAB RADIO, LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, 17 INCH 5 SPOKE DOUBLE ARM ALLOYS, Heated front Screen, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Auto lights, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Terrain Settings, Hill Descent, 60/40 Split Rear Seats, Isofix Child Seat Preparation, Passenger Air Bag Deactivation, Traction Control, Full Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Locking With Alarm , One Private Owner Full Landrover Service History, Visit www.tvscars.co.uk, Used V.A.G & 4x4 Specialists 80 In Stock
