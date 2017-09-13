loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander 2

Bridgnorth £18,484 18484.00GBP

Bridgnorth, Shropshire

Jonathan Howells
car description

SD4 XS , 12 MONTHS NATIONAL WARRANTY, SATELLITE NAVIGATION, FULL BLACK LEATHER HEATED SEATS, REAR PARKING SENSORS, CRUISE CONTROL, MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, AUX & USB CONNECTIONS, BLUETOOTH PHONE PREPARATION, RETRACTABLE MIRRORS, DAB RADIO, LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, 17 INCH 5 SPOKE DOUBLE ARM ALLOYS, Heated front Screen, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Auto lights, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Terrain Settings, Hill Descent, 60/40 Split Rear Seats, Isofix Child Seat Preparation, Passenger Air Bag Deactivation, Traction Control, Full Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Locking With Alarm , One Private Owner Full Landrover Service History, Visit www.tvscars.co.uk, Used V.A.G & 4x4 Specialists 80 In Stock

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15861
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    SW14 KLA
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    31472 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2014
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    73
