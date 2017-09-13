Land Rover Freelander 2

Bridgnorth £17,984 17984.00GBP
Bridgnorth, Shropshire
SD4 DYNAMIC AUTO , 12 MONTHS NATIONAL WARRANTY INCLUDED, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, SATELLITE NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAMERA, FULL BLACK LEATHER ELECTRIC ADJUSTABLE HEATED SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY,FRONT AND REAR PARKING AID, BLACK PACKAGE, MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, CRUISE CONTROL, RETRACTABLE MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH PHONE PREPARATION, DAB RADIO, AUX & USB CONNECTIONS, LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, 19 INCH 10 SPOKE ALLOYS, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Hill Descent, Terrain Settings, Captain Arm Rests, 60/40 Split Rear Seats, Isofix Child Seat Preparation, Passenger Air Bag Deactivation, Traction Control, Full Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Locking With Alarm, 1 Owner with full Land Rover Service History ,visit www.tvscars.co.uk VAG group Specialists 80 cars in stock
