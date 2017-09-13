loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander 2

Bridgnorth £17,984 17984.00GBP

Bridgnorth, Shropshire

£17,984
Jonathan Howells
car description

SD4 DYNAMIC AUTO , 12 MONTHS NATIONAL WARRANTY INCLUDED, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, SATELLITE NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAMERA, FULL BLACK LEATHER ELECTRIC ADJUSTABLE HEATED SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY,FRONT AND REAR PARKING AID, BLACK PACKAGE, MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, CRUISE CONTROL, RETRACTABLE MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH PHONE PREPARATION, DAB RADIO, AUX & USB CONNECTIONS, LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, 19 INCH 10 SPOKE ALLOYS, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Hill Descent, Terrain Settings, Captain Arm Rests, 60/40 Split Rear Seats, Isofix Child Seat Preparation, Passenger Air Bag Deactivation, Traction Control, Full Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Locking With Alarm, 1 Owner with full Land Rover Service History ,visit www.tvscars.co.uk VAG group Specialists 80 cars in stock

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15862
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    YH13 NYV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    48301 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2013
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    73
