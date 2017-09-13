Land Rover Freelander 2

Bridgnorth £13,984 13984.00GBP
Bridgnorth, Shropshire
TD4 HSE AUTO , 12 MONTHS NATIONAL WARRANTY. ELECTRIC SUNROOF, SATELLITE NAVIGATION, FULL BLACK LEATHER ELECTRIC ADJUSTABLE HEATED SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, FRONT & REAR PARKING SYSTEM, DAB RADIO, BLUETOOTH PHONE PREPARATION, CRUISE CONTROL, RETRACABLE MIRRORS, AUX CONNECTIONS, 18 INCH ALLOYS, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Auto lights, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Heated Front Screen, Hill Descent, Front Arm Rests, Terrain Response, Isofix Child Seat Preparation, Passenger Air Bag Deactivation, Traction Control, Full Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Locking With Alarm, Two Owners With Full Land Rover Service History, Visit www.tvscars.co.uk, Used V.A.G & 4x4 Specialists 80 in stock
