Land Rover Freelander 2

Bridgnorth £13,984 13984.00GBP

Bridgnorth, Shropshire

£13,984
Jonathan Howells
TD4 HSE AUTO , 12 MONTHS NATIONAL WARRANTY. ELECTRIC SUNROOF, SATELLITE NAVIGATION, FULL BLACK LEATHER ELECTRIC ADJUSTABLE HEATED SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, FRONT & REAR PARKING SYSTEM, DAB RADIO, BLUETOOTH PHONE PREPARATION, CRUISE CONTROL, RETRACABLE MIRRORS, AUX CONNECTIONS, 18 INCH ALLOYS, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Auto lights, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Heated Front Screen, Hill Descent, Front Arm Rests, Terrain Response, Isofix Child Seat Preparation, Passenger Air Bag Deactivation, Traction Control, Full Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Locking With Alarm, Two Owners With Full Land Rover Service History, Visit www.tvscars.co.uk, Used V.A.G & 4x4 Specialists 80 in stock

  • Ad ID
    15865
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    DU61 WFH
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    62933 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2011
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    73
