Land Rover Freelander 2

Bridgnorth £12,984 12984.00GBP

Bridgnorth, Shropshire

£12,984
Jonathan Howells
SD4 GS AUTO , 12 MONTHS NATIONAL WARRANTY, OATMEAL LEATHER TRIM WITH ELECTRIC FRONT SEATS, PRIVACY GLASS FROM THE B PILLAR,18 INCH DOUBLE ARM ALLOYS, ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS, HILL DESCENT, headlamp washers, traction control, air conditioning, heated front screen, remote locking with alarm, full electric windows, electric retractable mirrors, 2 keys.multi air bags, remote central locking with alarm, 2 owners with Full service history, visit www.tvscars.co.uk VAG group and 4x4 Specialists 80 in stock

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15866
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    KX12 NBY
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    62365 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2012
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    73
