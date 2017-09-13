Land Rover Freelander 2

Bridgnorth £12,984 12984.00GBP
Bridgnorth, Shropshire
SD4 GS AUTO , 12 MONTHS NATIONAL WARRANTY, OATMEAL LEATHER TRIM WITH ELECTRIC FRONT SEATS, PRIVACY GLASS FROM THE B PILLAR,18 INCH DOUBLE ARM ALLOYS, ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS, HILL DESCENT, headlamp washers, traction control, air conditioning, heated front screen, remote locking with alarm, full electric windows, electric retractable mirrors, 2 keys.multi air bags, remote central locking with alarm, 2 owners with Full service history, visit www.tvscars.co.uk VAG group and 4x4 Specialists 80 in stock
