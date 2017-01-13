Land Rover Freelander 2

car description

Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Rear park assist, Bluetooth hands free , Hill Descent system, Automatic headlights, Automatic rain sensing wipers, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Key less start with power start button, Front fog lights, Headlamp Jetwash, Roof rails, Power folding mirrors, Electically operated mirrors, Electric front and rear windows, Remote central locking, Multi function trip computer, External temperature sensor & display, Radio, CD Player, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Start & Stop fuel saving technology, Height adjustable drivers seat, 12v Auxillary power socket, 6 Speed manual gearbox, Metallic paint finish, Multifunction steering wheel, 17'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history Finished in Adriatic Blue this Freelander also benefits from having Roof rails, Clear View Pack (Headlamp jet wash and Front fog lamps) and Mud flap pack fitted. Supplied and maintained by the same Land Rover dealer from new with 6 stamps in the service book, the last one having been carried out in June 2016 at 56,700 miles.