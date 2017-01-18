Land Rover Freelander 2

car description

Radio, Privacy Glass, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history ***All vehicles come with a minimum of 6 months RAC warranty, 12 months breakdown and home start**** GREEN, We are delighted to present for sale this mint condition Freelander Station wagon painted in a gorgeous Epsom Green Effect and comes with a service history. The cars features include 16 Inch alloy wheels, Privacy glass, Rear parking sensors, Cream leather and suede seats, CD, Radio, Air con, Sun roof, Electric folding mirrors and Front heated seats. Category 1 alarm and immobiliser. ***This car is HPI clear, we accept credit and debit card payments, we can organise competitive finance for you and will would be happy to take your current vehicle as part exchange. Indoor viewing area. Nationwide delivery available. All vehicles are subject to a £80 admin fee. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. ***(HF53SUA), £2,493, If somebody replies with the e-mail address leontommy6gmail.com, please disregard and inform us directly, as they are not associated to our business.