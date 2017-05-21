loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander 2

Brighton £10,000 10000.00GBP

Southern Car Sales Shortgate Industrial Park
Brighton, BN8 6PH, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£10,000
Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Alloy wheels, Service history HERE WE HAVE A 2010 10 LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 DIESEL GS TD4 AUTOMATIC FINISHED IN METALLIC SILVER WITH A CHARCOAL GREY CLOTH INTERIOR. IT COMES FULLY INSPECTED WITH SERVICE HISTORY AND A LONG MOT WITH NO ADVISORIES. This desirable Freelander offers great practicality and versatility making it a great option for a family car. The GS is a great trim level with key features including Automatic Gearbox, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Electric Folding Mirrors, Rear Parking Sensors, 17'' Alloy Wheels & Much More... If you're in the market for an Freelander that's been well cared for then we don't think you could go wrong with this one, it's a really genuine car and is worth adding to your shortlist.

Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Alloy wheels, Service history

  • Ad ID
    10071
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    56015 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
