car description

Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Alloy wheels, Service history HERE WE HAVE A 2010 10 LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 DIESEL GS TD4 AUTOMATIC FINISHED IN METALLIC SILVER WITH A CHARCOAL GREY CLOTH INTERIOR. IT COMES FULLY INSPECTED WITH SERVICE HISTORY AND A LONG MOT WITH NO ADVISORIES. This desirable Freelander offers great practicality and versatility making it a great option for a family car. The GS is a great trim level with key features including Automatic Gearbox, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Electric Folding Mirrors, Rear Parking Sensors, 17'' Alloy Wheels & Much More... If you're in the market for an Freelander that's been well cared for then we don't think you could go wrong with this one, it's a really genuine car and is worth adding to your shortlist.