Brighton £8,700 8700.00GBP
Southern Car Sales Shortgate Industrial Park
Brighton, BN8 6PH, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Bluetooth, Electric Seats, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Alloy wheels, Service history 2009 LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 XS 5d 159 BHP FINISHED IN METALLIC BLACK WITH HALF LEATHER INTERIOR. IT COMES WITH SERVICE HISTORY, FULLY INSPECTED WITH A LONG MOT WITH NO ADVISORIES., This superb example is in great condition inside & out. With the 159bhp 2.2L engine this Freelander gives a really smooth drive on the road whilst still achieving up to 45+ mpg. The TD4 XS is a great specification with key features including Satellite Navigation, Half Leather Interior, Electric Seats, Bluetooth, Dual Zone Climate Control, 18'' Alloy Wheels, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Front & Rear Parking Sensors & Much More. If you are in the market for a top notch 4x4 then this Freelander is well worth a closer look...
Bluetooth, Electric Seats, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Alloy wheels, Service history
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...