car description

Bluetooth, Electric Seats, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Alloy wheels, Service history 2009 LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 XS 5d 159 BHP FINISHED IN METALLIC BLACK WITH HALF LEATHER INTERIOR. IT COMES WITH SERVICE HISTORY, FULLY INSPECTED WITH A LONG MOT WITH NO ADVISORIES., This superb example is in great condition inside & out. With the 159bhp 2.2L engine this Freelander gives a really smooth drive on the road whilst still achieving up to 45+ mpg. The TD4 XS is a great specification with key features including Satellite Navigation, Half Leather Interior, Electric Seats, Bluetooth, Dual Zone Climate Control, 18'' Alloy Wheels, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Front & Rear Parking Sensors & Much More. If you are in the market for a top notch 4x4 then this Freelander is well worth a closer look...