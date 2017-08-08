car description

Bluetooth, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Alloy wheels, Service history 2010 LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HSE 5d AUTO 159 BHP FINISHED IN METALLIC GREY WITH A FULL BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR. IT COMES WITH SERVICE HISTORY WITH RECORDS AT 10K, 21K, 26K, 39K, 46K, & 60K., THIS FREELANDER HSE COMES FULLY INSPECTED WITH A LONG MOT WITH NO ADVISORIES. This superb 2 owner example is in great condition inside & out. With the 159bhp 2.2 TD4 this Freelander gives a really smooth drive on the road whilst still achieving up to 42+ mpg. The HSE is a great specification with key features including Satellite Navigation, Leather Interior, Bluetooth, Electric Heated Front Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control, 18'' Alloy Wheels, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Front & Rear Parking Sensors & Much More. If you are in the market for a high spec 4x4 then this Freelander is well worth a closer look..