Brighton £11,500 11500.00GBP
Southern Car Sales Shortgate Industrial Park
Brighton, BN8 6PH, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Bluetooth, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Alloy wheels, Service history 2010 LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HSE 5d AUTO 159 BHP FINISHED IN METALLIC GREY WITH A FULL BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR. IT COMES WITH SERVICE HISTORY WITH RECORDS AT 10K, 21K, 26K, 39K, 46K, & 60K., THIS FREELANDER HSE COMES FULLY INSPECTED WITH A LONG MOT WITH NO ADVISORIES. This superb 2 owner example is in great condition inside & out. With the 159bhp 2.2 TD4 this Freelander gives a really smooth drive on the road whilst still achieving up to 42+ mpg. The HSE is a great specification with key features including Satellite Navigation, Leather Interior, Bluetooth, Electric Heated Front Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control, 18'' Alloy Wheels, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Front & Rear Parking Sensors & Much More. If you are in the market for a high spec 4x4 then this Freelander is well worth a closer look..
Bluetooth, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Alloy wheels, Service history
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...