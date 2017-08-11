car description

Bluetooth, Climate Control, Sunroof, Alloy wheels, Service history ***THIS CAR IS CURRENTLY UNDERGOING FULL PREPARATION - DETAILED PICTURES WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY *** 2008 08 LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HSE 5d AUTO 159 BHP FINISHED IN METALLIC GREY WITH A CREAM FULL LEATHER INTERIOR. IT COMES WITH A SUPERB SERVICE HISTORY WITH STAMPS AT 6K, 8K, 20K, 25K, 34K 42K, 50K, 58K & 66K. THIS FREELANDER HSE COMES FULLY INSPECTED WITH A LONG MOT WITH NO ADVISORIES. The 2.2 TD4 gives 159bhp with a brilliant drive on & off road. It is capable of achieving 41+mpg on longer journeys. The auto gearbox is terrifically smooth and makes driving this car an absolute pleasure. The HSE has some fantastic features which include; Touch Screen SatNav, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Electric Heated Seats, Sunroof, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Climate Control, 18'' Alloy Wheels and Much, Much More. If you are looking for a high specification automatic with lots of bang for it's buck - give this Freelandler HSE a closer look. We think you'll love it...