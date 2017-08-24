Brighton £12,500 12500.00GBP
Southern Car Sales Shortgate Industrial Park
Brighton, BN8 6PH, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Side Steps, Alloy wheels, Service history 2011 61 LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 DIESEL XS FINISHED IN METALLIC BLUE WITH A HALF LEATHER / ALCANTARA INTERIOR. IT COMES WITH FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY WITH RECORDS AT 6K, 12K, 23K, 31K & 38K. THIS FREELANDER XS COMES FULLY INSPECTED WITH A LONG MOT WITH NO ADVISORIES. This is a great example of the XS model with the super smooth 150bhp 2.2 diesel TD4 engine. It gives a great drive on & off road, achieving up to 50 mpg on longer journeys. This XS has some great features including Colour Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, DAB Radio, Side Steps, Radio/CD Player, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Alloy wheels & Much More. If you are looking for a high spec, well cared for 4x4 then this Freelander is well worth a closer look...
