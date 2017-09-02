£14,695 14695.00GBP
Eastbourne Road
BN24 6HN, East Sussex
United Kingdom
CD Player, Air Conditioning, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Immobiliser, Central Locking, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Brake Assist, Isofix, Twin Air Bags, Side Air Bags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Sunroof, Radio, 4 Wheel Drive, UK Specification, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history Land Rover Freelander 2 SDiesel4 HSE 5 Dr 2.2 (6), Full Service History, One Owner & Low Mileage Of Just 45,000 with Leather Electric Memory Seats, SatNav, Twin Sunroofs, Automatic Headlights & Alpine Sound System. Plus Lots More Features
