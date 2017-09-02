£8,995 8995.00GBP
Eastbourne Road
BN24 6HN, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Immobiliser, Central Locking, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Brake Assist, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Side Air Bags, Twin Air Bags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Twin Sunroofs, Push Button Start, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, UK Specification, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history Land Rover FreeLander 2 TDiesel4 HSE 5 Dr Auto 2.2 [6], Service History, 2 Owners & Low Mileage Of Just 62,200 with 18'' Alloys, SatNav, Electric Leather Memory Seats, Push Button Start & Alpine Sound System with Lots More Gadgets. Great Spec
