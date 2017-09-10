loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Freelander 2

Get an Insurance Quote

Brighton £11,200 11200.00GBP

Southern Car Sales Shortgate Industrial Park
Brighton, BN8 6PH, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£11,200
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Bluetooth, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Alloy wheels, Full service history 2010 LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HSE 5d AUTO 159 BHP FINISHED IN METALLIC GREY WITH A FULL BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR. IT COMES WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY WITH RECORDS AT 10K, 21K, 26K, 39K, 46K, & 60K., THIS FREELANDER HSE COMES FULLY INSPECTED WITH A LONG MOT WITH NO ADVISORIES. This superb 2 owner example is in great condition inside & out. With the 159bhp 2.2 TD4 this Freelander gives a really smooth drive on the road whilst still achieving up to 42+ mpg. The HSE is a great specification with key features including Satellite Navigation, Leather Interior, Bluetooth, Electric Heated Front Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control, 18'' Alloy Wheels, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Front & Rear Parking Sensors & Much More. If you are in the market for a high spec 4x4 then this Freelander is well worth a closer look..

Accessories

Bluetooth, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Alloy wheels, Full service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15809
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    45800 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on